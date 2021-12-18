UFC Vegas 45: Pros react to Belal Muhammad’s win over Stephen Thompson

In a grappling clinic, Belal Muhammad never gave Stephen Thompson any room to breathe at UFC Vegas 45. After three rounds of ground control and little stand-up action, ‘Remember The Name’ scored a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

Huge fight here, rocking with wonderboy cuz Belal picked against me last fight ‍♂️ but i like both guys #UFCVegas45 — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

GREAT no stoppage mr dean! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021

One of the best first rounds I’ve seen someone fight against WB. Belal is on point so far. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021

Muhammad lookin like khabib out here #UFCVegas45 — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

Wonderboy circling along the cage may cost him this fight. He is making that takedown too easy. Especially in a small cage. #UFCVegas45 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021

Wonderboy down two rounds and possible 10-8 round 1! #UFCVegas45 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

I still don’t call@it a 10-8 but… i wouldn’t argue that hard either — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021

Belal’s timing on is takedowns is on point. WB is just getting handled, wow! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021

BTW. I bet against him. So the tweet before is really positive. — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) December 19, 2021

I'm a believer that @bullyb170 will be fighting for a title next year. What a way to dominate this fight #UFCFightnight — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 19, 2021

Remember the name folks. That was a one sided pounding and @bullyb170 was swinging the hammer. #UFCVegas45 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021

Belal is my new favorite fighter#UFCVegas45 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021

My man!!!!! Congratulations brother!!!! Love ya kid! @bullyb170 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021

Straight domination beautiful @bullyb170 congrats brotha welcome to the top 5!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 19, 2021

@bullyb170 just did that! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 19, 2021