UFC Vegas 45: Pros react to Belal Muhammad’s win over Stephen Thompson

In a grappling clinic, Belal Muhammad never gave Stephen Thompson any room to breathe at UFC Vegas 45. After three rounds of ground control and little stand-up action, ‘Remember The Name’ scored a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.
Let's go my brotha @bullyb170!!! Make em remember them hands!!!#UFCVegas45 #Comain— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 19, 2021
Huge fight here, rocking with wonderboy cuz Belal picked against me last fight ♂️ but i like both guys #UFCVegas45— Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021
GREAT no stoppage mr dean!— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021
One of the best first rounds I’ve seen someone fight against WB. Belal is on point so far.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021
Muhammad lookin like khabib out here #UFCVegas45— Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021
Wonderboy circling along the cage may cost him this fight. He is making that takedown too easy. Especially in a small cage. #UFCVegas45— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021
Wonderboy down two rounds and possible 10-8 round 1! #UFCVegas45— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021
I still don’t call@it a 10-8 but… i wouldn’t argue that hard either— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021
Belal’s timing on is takedowns is on point. WB is just getting handled, wow!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021
BTW. I bet against him. So the tweet before is really positive.— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) December 19, 2021
I'm a believer that @bullyb170 will be fighting for a title next year. What a way to dominate this fight #UFCFightnight— John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 19, 2021
Remember the name folks. That was a one sided pounding and @bullyb170 was swinging the hammer. #UFCVegas45— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021
Belal is my new favorite fighter#UFCVegas45— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021
My man!!!!! Congratulations brother!!!! Love ya kid! @bullyb170— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021
Straight domination beautiful @bullyb170 congrats brotha welcome to the top 5!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 19, 2021
Congrats @bullyb170 you are the man! #UFCVegas45— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) December 19, 2021
@bullyb170 just did that!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 19, 2021
@bullyb170 is the man— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 19, 2021
