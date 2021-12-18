UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play as UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus main card goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night will occur in the heavyweight division when the #3 rated, Derrick Lewis, tangles with the #7 rated, Chris Daukaus. Lewis is looking to rebound after coming up short in his interim title fight with Ciryl Gane, and Daukaus is on a five-fight finishing streak. The co-main event of the night will happen between ranked welterweights. We’ve got the #5 ranked, Stephen Thompson, tussling with the #10 ranked, Belal Muhammad. Thompson has won two of his last three, and Belal is unbeaten in his last six outings.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main card: (7pm ET, ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus: Heavyweight

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad : Welterweight

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill : Strawweight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon : Bantamweight

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot : Lightweight

Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson : Featherweight

Prelims: (4pm ET, ESPN+)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Dustin Stoltzfus : Middleweight

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker : Heavyweight

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto : (W) Flyweight