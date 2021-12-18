UFC reportedly targeting Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

According to MMA Fighting the UFC is currently working on a match-up between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill. Sources told that outlet that both fighters have verbally agreed to a contest, but a date and location is yet to be determined.

Walker currently inhabits the 10th spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. Last time out he lost a unanimous decision to former title challenger Thiago Santos. Prior to that fight he KO’d Ryan Spann in the first round.

The big win over Spann snapped a two fight losing streak for Walker which saw him decision’d by Nikita Krylov and TKO’d by Corey Anderson. The Brazilian had been undefeated in the UFC up to that point with sensational TKO’s over Misha Cirkunov and Justin Ledet and a KO of Khalil Rountree Jr.

The 12th ranked Hill got back to winning ways earlier this month with a 48-second KO over Jimmy Crute, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus. Before that Hill was TKO’d by Paul Craig in a fight which saw him suffer a ghastly arm dislocation.

The loss to Craig was the first defeat in Hall’s pro career. He joined the UFC in 2019, after a impressive showing on the Contender series. His UFC proper debut featured a unanimous decision win over Darko Stosic.

After that he fought to a no contest with Klidson Abreu. Hall originally won that fight by TKO, but the result was overturned because Hall tested positive for marijuana (a substance no longer banned by USADA or the Nevada State Athletic Commission).

Hall also holds a TKO win over Ovince Saint Preux.