Video: Check out the luxury item Jake Paul gifted Tyron Woodley ahead of their rematch

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are running it back tonight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fl. The first time they met, in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, OH, it was ‘The Problem Child’ who won out over ‘The Chosen One’ by split decision.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 is happening because Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight with Paul. Fury said he is suffering with broken ribs. His father claimed the injury is the fault of a 230 lb ‘complete idiot’ who was sparring with Fury.

Paul seems to be extremely grateful that Woodley was able to step in on short notice to keep the event together. And he showed that during a face-to-face interview hosted by Ariel Helwani yesterday.

Check out the clip below to see Paul hand Woodley a mystery gift.

Woodley appeared astonished to receive such an expensive gift from Paul. The influencer then revealed that this show of wealth was merely so he could attempt a rather timid zinger. He told Woodley the gift symbolized that it “was time to knock him out”.

Tonight we’ll see if Paul is able to make good on that threat. In their first fight it was Woodley who landed the cleanest punch of the contest. Coming into this one, the former UFC welterweight champion has a $500,000 incentive bonus to KO Paul.

So tune in tonight if you’re eager to see if Woodley can come away with a massive fight purse, pay-per-view points, half a million dollars in bonus money, a Rolex and one of the ugliest belts you’ve ever seen.