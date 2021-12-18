Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live streaming results, round by round scoring, updates

The rematch is here!

Join Bloody Elbow tonight (Dec. 18) for live coverage and round by round results and scoring for the 8-round cruiserweight fight between the social media star Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-1, 0 KOs). Woodley is replacing the injured Tommy Fury on short notice, so we’ll see if he can get revenge on Paul after losing to him by split decision back in August.

Also of note on this card is a 10-round non-title fight between seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) and former lightweight title challenger Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs). If Serrano wins, all signs point towards her finally facing Katie Taylor in what would be one of the biggest fights in women’s boxing history.

Oh yes, and former NBA star Deron Williams and legendary NFL running back Frank Gore are going to go toe-to-toe in a four-round exhibition bout. That’s a thing! It’s happening! Let’s see if this is watchable.

We will have live coverage starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Ring walk times are not official but check back in here around 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT, and no later than 12 AM ET/9 PM PT for the main event.

PPV Cost

Showtime PPV is available through a live stream starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The cost is $59.99 in the US. The Showtime stream can also be viewed on Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, and Android TV and mobile.

Live Blog

International PPV Live Stream