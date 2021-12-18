Nate Diaz not interested in Conor McGregor next, sets conditions for trilogy

Nate Diaz is on the last fight of his UFC contract, and he isn’t looking to wait for that trilogy with Conor McGregor next. The Stockton native is looking to fight as soon as January, and tried to set some stipulations for a potential trilogy bout with McGregor.

I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then

Can I get on January card @ufc

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2021

“I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then. Can I get on January card @ufc Thanks,” Diaz wrote.

As for who he will fight next, Diaz and Dustin Poirier expressed mutual interest in getting it done, but it looks like the UFC isn’t interested in booking it.

The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck



Loser — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2021

“The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck,” Diaz tweeted. “Loser.”

Despite not agreeing on a new deal yet, the UFC also reportedly used one of their controversial provisions and extended Diaz’s contract recently. With Diaz asking for January, the UFC superstar seems to be intent on finishing up that deal as soon as possible to test free agency.