Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: How to watch PPV live stream, fight card, ring walk time

It’s another Jake Paul fight night.

Tonight (Dec. 18) from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena is an 8-round cruiserweight fight between the social media star Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-1, 0 KOs). Last time these two fought, Paul won by split decision in what was the first time he’d ever gone the distance in his brief pro career.

This rematch wasn’t the plan for this weekend’s show; Tommy Fury’s withdrawal from the card opened the door for Woodley to slide in for the rematch that he’s desired. We’ll see if he can even the score or if Paul will go 2-for-2 against ‘The Chosen One’ and presumably end this rivalry for good.

There are no title fights on this card, but seven-division women’s boxing champ Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) is once again the co-main event as she faces Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder. With a win, Serrano could be lined up for a superfight with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in 2022.

Here are the details you need on tonight’s show, including bout order, start time, live stream, and more.

Start Time, Bout Order

Main Card (9 PM ET, Showtime PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley - 8 rounds, cruiserweights (Estimated ring walk time: 12 AM ET/9 PM PT)

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez - 10 rounds (2 minutes only), women’s lightweights

Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams - 4 rounds, heavyweights (exhibition)

Yomar Alamo vs. Liam Paro - 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Cable/Satellite

If you have cable/satellite television then you can order this event through your local provider.

Live Stream

Showtime PPV is available through a live stream starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. The cost is $59.99 in the US. The Showtime streams can also be viewed on Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, and Android TV and mobile.