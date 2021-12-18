UFC Vegas 45 full fight video highlights: Derrick Lewis lays out Chris Daukaus with brutal KO

The UFC Vegas 45 main event did not disappoint! We got a heavyweight size knockout when the UFC’s #3 rated heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, let his hands go against the #7 rated, Chris Daukaus, to achieve a first-round knockout. Lewis took his time here at first, not overcommitting or allowing himself to be out of position. When he saw his window, that’s when he stepped on the throttle and unloaded a violent series of clubbing right hands. The bulk of the blows were keeping Chris dazed, and then one flush one officially put him out. Luckily a referee was present to call off the contest. Lewis continues to be one of the scariest punchers in all of MMA, whether it’s the first last round. Derrick Lewis is now the UFC’s all-time leader in knockouts.

Check out our play-by-play of Derrick Lewis destroying Chris Daukaus:

Rd.1- Daukaus is giving a bunch of different looks and keeping his distance. Lewis is standing in the center, slowly pressing forward. Leg kick scores for Daukaus. Lewis uncorks a right hand, but Daukaus covers up. Derrick is warned for extending his fingers. A big right left right is blocked by Daukaus. An elbow gets through for Daukaus. A right hand for Daukaus hits the mark. Lewis misses with a head kick, and Daukaus lands a leg kick. Another leg kick is not blocked. A jumping switch kick grazes the head of Daukaus. He follows up with a huge series of hooks. Daukaus covers up. Lewis lands a knee to the body. Three right hands in a row hit the mark. One more right slumps him! Daukaus IS OUT !!!!!! WOW!

Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus by KO at 3:36 of round 1: Heavyweight