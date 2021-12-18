UFC Vegas 45 results: Derrick Lewis pulverizes Chris Daukaus with quick knockout

The main event UFC Vegas 45 ended in spectacular fashion thanks to the promotion’s #3 ranked heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, pulling off a first-round knockout of the #7 ranked, Chris Daukaus. Lewis has won five of his last six, with that lone loss in there coming to the UFC’s current interim champ, Ciryl Gane. Who could possibly be next for Lewis? Whoever it may be, Lewis used his mic time after the fight to express his desire to only fight in three-round affairs.

Lewis took his time here. Not going crazy and patiently stalking Daukaus. A couple of leg kicks scored for Daukaus, but as soon as Lewis stepped on the gas, all hell broke loose. Daukaus tried to cover up but so many ferocious right hands were coming at him, one after another. One of them finally landed clean as day, putting Daukaus out and bringing an abrupt halt to the main event.

Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus by KO at 3:36 of round 1: Heavyweight