Boxing odds: Jake Paul favored to beat Tyron Woodley in rematch

The day has come (December 18th) for aspiring prizefighter Jake Paul to box former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, for the second time. The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida will be the setting for this short-notice affair, and Showtime PPV is how you can watch on a screen. Before that, though, let’s take a quick look at the betting odds and some prop bets for this sequel.

When the odds for this rematch first dropped, we learned that after taking the first tilt by split decision back in August, Jake Paul opened up as a sizable -270 betting favorite — and also that Tyron Woodley was a +210 underdog. This line has tightened up just a bit since then, with Paul now residing at -250, and Woodley clocking in at +200. No propositions were available at that time, but now we have a couple of them on the table.

The prop bet for whether or not this match will end early is all over the place. There’s the exotic wager ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ that ranges from -139 all the way up to +105, and then the ‘Fight goes to decision’ bet can be found anywhere from -130 up to +100. This is pretty crazy to see this sort range in these two betting lines.

Jake was actually favored to knockout Tyron in their first encounter, but not here, as the bet ‘Paul wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is being offered up at +220. Despite Woodley’s $500,000 bonus if he can score the knockout, the bookies aren’t buying into that possibility. You’ll find the ‘Woodley wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ option floating around at +340.

According to the odds, the most likely outcome is Paul getting another nod. The ‘Paul wins by decision’ prop is trending at +130, while ‘Woodley wins by decision’ is posted up as the least likely outcome (draws aside) at +800. Will anything be different this time around?

Check out the betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2, courtesy of DraftKings:

