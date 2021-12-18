UFC Vegas 45 odds: Derrick Lewis listed as small betting underdog to Chris Daukaus

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 45, which will be happening from the familiar APEX facility in Nevada, USA. We’ve got a heavyweight main event in store as the UFC’s #3 ranked, Derrick Lewis, will throw down with the #7 ranked, Chris Daukaus. Bloody Elbow is here to bring you the betting lines for this battle of big men, and a couple of prop bets to boot.

The oddsmakers are siding with the streaking Chris Daukaus to get the win here over a rebounding Derrick Lewis — but not by a great deal. Daukaus is sporting a -145 moneyline, with a $100 bet standing to return a total of $168.97. That leaves Lewis in the underdog slot, and his dog tag is residing around the +125 mark. That means a winning $100 ticket on Derrick will bring back a complete payout of $225.

The bookies do not foresee this five-rounder making it to the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ possesses a heavily favored moneyline of -450, with a +300 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option. The proposition ‘Daukaus wins inside distance’ is barely holding on to an underdog value of +110, while ‘Lewis wins inside distance’ is holding a more lucrative line of +165. Going a step further, you’ll find the wager ‘Daukaus wins by TKO/KO’ trending at +120, and then ‘Lewis wins by TKO/KO’ sitting at +175.

Check out the UFC Vegas 45 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC Vegas 45 fight, check out The MMA Vivisection Podcast. Be sure to subscribe to our SoundCloud Channel and YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!