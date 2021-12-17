Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore changed to exhibition on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 undercard

Former pro basketball star Deron Williams and former pro football standout Frank Gore will not be competing in a pro boxing match anymore.

Oh don’t worry, the fight is still on, but it’s been relegated to exhibition status. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported the change on Friday.

Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams will now be an exhibition Saturday on the Paul vs. Woodley 2 card, per a Showtime spokesperson. Similar rules to a regular bout, but with 12-ounce gloves. Still full commission sanctioning and a winner declared. No reason for the change given. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 17, 2021

So think of it like those ridiculous Triller exhibitions from a couple of months ago except everyone knows ahead of time that Williams-Gore is an exhibition and not an actual professional matchup.

Williams is best known for his days in the NBA, where he starred for the Utah Jazz and later the Brooklyn Nets. He’s also an avid combat sports fan, former amateur wrestler, and he is part-owner of Fortis MMA down in Texas. Gore, one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers and a future Hall of Famer, had expressed recent interest in competing in boxing, and now he gets to give it a shot on Saturday night.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 airs live on Showtime PPV at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Williams and Gore will be 2nd in the four-fight lineup and is scheduled for four rounds.