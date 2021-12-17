Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 stream: Previews, results, play-by-play, highlights, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week and fight night coverage for the eight-round cruiserweight boxing rematch between social media star Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) and former Strikeforce and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-1). Paul won their first matchup back in August by split decision, in what was Paul’s first time going the distance in his boxing career.

Originally, Jake Paul was supposed to take on Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but Tommy withdrew due to injury. Woodley is stepping in on short notice for his second crack at beating Paul and also getting his first pro boxing win.

The Showtime pay-per-view event takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 18th at a special early start time of 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Main event ring walks are expected no earlier than 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT and most likely closer to 12 AM ET/9 PM PT.