Too heavy for heavyweight! Justin Tafa becomes first UFC fighter to miss 265 lbs limit

There were several fighters who missed weight at UFC Vegas 45, but none more historic than Justin Tafa.

Unlike boxing, MMA actually has a heavyweight limit, at which point exceeding that limit makes you a super heavyweight. Tafa, who was scheduled to fight Harry Hunsucker on Saturday’s preliminary card, stepped onto the scale and weighed 267 lbs, exactly one pound over the non-title limit.

You may recall that Greg Hardy similarly missed weight last October but made it on the 2nd try, avoiding complete disaster. Tafa had the opportunity to shed that extra pound and not do the unthinkable and be too heavy for heavyweight. Well...

OFFICIAL: Justin Tafa is done cutting weight and now the first heavyweight in UFC history to miss weight for a fight. #UFCVegas45 https://t.co/nyd0b0ZYBm — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 17, 2021

So Tafa is going to be fined for this weight cutting failure, and he’ll go in the history books as the first heavyweight to miss the 265 lbs mark.

Macy Chiasson also became the first women’s featherweight in the brief history of the UFC’s division to miss weight, as she weighed 148.5 lbs for her matchup with Raquel Pennington. You have to wonder if that fight will continue given Chiasson is a career bantamweight and this fight seemingly became a featherweight bout out of nowhere recently.

Sijara Eubanks once again missed the women’s flyweight limit, coming in 1.5 lbs over the non-title mark of 126 lbs for her matchup with Melissa Gatto. She’s come in overweight twice and when you add in her hospitalization knocked her out of the TUF 26 Finale, that’s three weight misses in her career.