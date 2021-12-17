UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley plans to fight ‘the best of the best’ after cracking top-fifteen

Party time is over Sean O’Malley.

That’s right — it’s all business from here on out after ‘Suga’ finally cracked the UFC’s top-fifteen bantamweight rankings following a stunning first-round TKO victory over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 last Saturday.

No. 13-ranked O’Malley revealed he will be fighting ‘the best of the best’ very soon and that he has ‘zero craving’ to go to parties or celebrate his victory.

“Now, I just want to f*cking get healthy and then just get back to training. Because dude, we are going to be fighting the best of the best very soon.” O’Malley said on a recent episode of the Timbo Sugar Show (h/t BJPenn.com). “And it is that once you start fighting the best of the best, you do not go backwards… I have zero craving to go to parties at the moment.”

O’Malley is just one week removed from his victory over Paiva so no word on his next opponent although the 27-year-old believes he is destined to fight Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight title.

“I can compete with Petr. He has more high-level experience with guys – (Jose) Aldo, Cory (Sandhagen), Urijah (Faber). … But I think I’m just a different animal.”