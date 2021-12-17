Jake Paul suffering brain trauma from boxing, using psychedelics to help reverse damage

Jake Paul is suffering from symptoms of brain trauma just one year into his pro boxing career, the controversial YouTube star revealed in a recent interview with Graham Bensinger (h/t Harry Davies of The Mirror).

Paul, who turns 25 in January, has been suffering forgetfulness and slurred speech but has been experimenting with psychedelics to help possibly reverse the damage.

“I got my brain scanned right before I started boxing and the doctor told me there’s lack of blood flow from the concussions I had playing football to certain areas on my brain,” Paul, a former Disney actor, said. “One of them, I believe, is the frontal lobe, which is partial for memory and so on. After my first year of boxing, I went back and it was worse. I was always thrown in there with people who were way better than me until I started to slowly get to their level.”

“You’re doing something that is detrimental to your long-term health,” he added. “I notice it in conversations with my girlfriend or friends, not remembering something that I should be able to remember that happened a couple days ago. Sometimes in my speech, there’s like every 100th or 200th word I’ll mess up or like slur, which I didn’t do that before.”

“I’ve talked to tons and tons of people about it, and there’s new research and science to combat against it, things like psychedelics and toad (5-Meo-DMT). It sounds crazy, but it can actually increase the neural activity in your brain and open up new pathways, I’ve experimented with that and it’s definitely helped.”

Paul will look to extend his unbeaten streak to 5-0 when he takes on Tyron Woodley at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, Dec. 18. ‘The Problem Child’ previously beat ‘T-Wood’ via split decision this past August after eight rounds of action at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.