Jake Paul will ‘100 percent’ join ‘Team Khabib’ for MMA move

Jake Paul plans to train MMA with Khabib Nurmagomedov after he goes 10-0 in the boxing ring, the YouTuber-turned-boxer told reporters at a pre-fight press conference in Tampa, Florida ahead of his rematch with Tyron Woodley.

“I’m gonna go get coached up by [Javier] Mendez, Team Khabib,” Paul said (h/t Curtis Calhoun of LowKickMMA). “That’s that. They’re down — 100 percent. I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level.”

“I’ve gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first, and then I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

Paul is 4-0 in the boxing ring with standout victories over Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, both of whom were former MMA champions. The 24-year-old social media influencer also holds knockout wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul is scheduled for a rematch with Woodley on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. He was previously scheduled to fight Love Island’s Tommy Fury until the latter pulled out with a rib injury earlier this month.