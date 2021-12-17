Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-in live stream

Tomorrow, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fl, the circus is in town with another fight featuring influencer turned boxing-disruptor Jake Paul. This time around he is trying to take his record to 5-0. However, in this fight he will be facing his first ever opponent with a pro boxing record (kinda).

After Tommy Fury fell out of the fight due to injury, Tyron Woodley was selected to step in opposite The Problem Child. Woodley, of course, lost to Paul by split decision in the summer. That fight was the former UFC welterweight champion’s first and only boxing match.

The Paul vs. Woodley 2 undercard features featherweight phenom Amanda Serrano returning to the lightweight division to take on Miriam Gutierrez. The freakiest fight on the card is ex-NBA player Deron Williams (who part-owns Fortis MMA) fighting ex-NFL player Frank Gore.

Before any of that happens, though, the pugilists—both pros and hobbyists—must make it through the weigh-ins. With celebrity boxing, anything could happen, so keep your eyes on the weigh-ins in case any drama happens.

You can watch the official weigh-ins below. The stream begins at 9 AM ET.

Full results:

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Lightweight championship: Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

Heavyweight: Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Junior welterweight: Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamso