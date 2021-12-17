UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in stream

The last UFC show of 2021 goes live tomorrow night. Just like the vast majority of the shows this year, this one will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.
In the headline slot are heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus. Lewis will be looking to rebound from the defeat he suffered to Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title last time out. Daukaus, who is appearing in his first UFC main event, is looking to extend his winning streak to six fights and catapult himself up the division’s rankings.
The co-main for this one features welterweight stalwarts Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad. Also on the main card is Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill and Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins.
The prelims are headlined by Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert. The prelims also include Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson and Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell.
Of course before any of these fights happen, the athletes will need to make it through the weigh-ins and their COVID screening. So, with Omicron on the prowl, anything could happen.
You can watch the weigh-ins below with video provided by Ag. Fight. The stream starts at 12 PM ET.
Full results:
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad
Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill
Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson
Preliminary card (4 PM ET on ESPN+):
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
Featherweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
Lightweight: Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt
Loading comments...