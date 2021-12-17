UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in stream

The last UFC show of 2021 goes live tomorrow night. Just like the vast majority of the shows this year, this one will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

In the headline slot are heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus. Lewis will be looking to rebound from the defeat he suffered to Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title last time out. Daukaus, who is appearing in his first UFC main event, is looking to extend his winning streak to six fights and catapult himself up the division’s rankings.

The co-main for this one features welterweight stalwarts Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad. Also on the main card is Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill and Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins.

The prelims are headlined by Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert. The prelims also include Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson and Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell.

Of course before any of these fights happen, the athletes will need to make it through the weigh-ins and their COVID screening. So, with Omicron on the prowl, anything could happen.

You can watch the weigh-ins below with video provided by Ag. Fight. The stream starts at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (7 PM ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson

Preliminary card (4 PM ET on ESPN+):

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Featherweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Lightweight: Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt