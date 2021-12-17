Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 153

UFC updates its COVID-19 policy, but won’t charge fighters and corners for their own tests as initially reported - 2:46

Kevin Lee signs with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC - 15:09

Dustin Poirier angling for Nate Diaz fight - 23:57

Andre Muniz upset over not getting bonus at UFC 269 - 31:14

UFC 269 RECAP - 40:23

Stephie: Cruz, Emmett, O’Malley, Kara-France, Ponzinibbio, Nunes, Poirier (4-3)

Mookie: Munhoz, Emmett, O’Malley, Kara-France, Neal, Nunes, Poirier (4-3)

Victor: Cruz, Ige, O’Malley, Kara-France, Ponzinibbio, Nunes, Oliveira (4-3)

STANDINGS - 46:04

Stephie: 134-89-5

Mookie: 132-91-5

Victor: 130-93-5

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

Pennington-Chiasson - 46:24

Swanson-Elkins - 48:48

Ferreira-Gamrot - 51:09

Assuncao-Simon - 52:03

Lemos-Hill - 53:53

Thompson-Muhammad - 56:18

Lewis-Daukaus - 59:04

You can check out the entire show on Soundcloud here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast.

During the holiday UFC break we will continue to bring you podcast content every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday minimum, more days if we can. Watch for shows like Crooklyn’s Corner, Show Money, The MMA Depressed-us, 6th Round Retro, maybe even an episode or two of the Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! — among others! On behalf of all of our crew on the entire Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Network Team, have a safe and happy Holiday Season & be sure to stay tuned!

If you enjoy our show, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.