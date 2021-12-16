UFC Vegas 45 record rundown: Can Derrick Lewis become UFC knockout king?

Derrick Lewis picked up his 12th UFC knockout in February when he stopped Curtis Blaydes at 1:26 mark of the second round of their UFC Fight Night main event contest. The “Performance of the Night” bonus winning knockout made Lewis the most prolific knockout artist in UFC history, moving him one KO ahead of Matt Brown. Lewis sat atop that list until June, when Brown rejoined him there following a second-round knockout of Dhiego Lima.
Lewis, who is currently the No. 3 ranked fighter in the official UFC heavyweight rankings, had the opportunity to pull ahead of Brown in August when he faced Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Instead, Lewis was on the wrong end of a TKO, as Gane earned a third-round stoppage via strikes.
Lewis, who has 22 UFC fights to his name since he made his promotional debut in 2014 with a TKO win over Jack May, looks to get his 13th UFC knockout on Saturday when he faces Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Vegas 45.
Daukaus, who made his UFC debut in 2020, has quickly climbed the UFC heavyweight rankings. Four fights into his UFC career, Daukaus is the No. 7 ranked fighter in the official UFC rankings. Daukaus’ four knockouts in those four fights — three of which came in the first stanza — are a major reason for his placement in the heavyweight standings. The matchup with Lewis is, without a doubt, the biggest test of Daukaus’ professional career.
Like Lewis, who has five career knockout losses, Daukaus has been stopped as a professional, with two of his three career losses coming via knockout. His most recent knockout loss came in 2019 when Azunna Anyanwu stopped Daukaus in the second round of a Cage Fury FC heavyweight title bout.
UFC Vegas 45 takes place Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event is the final fight card of 2021 for the UFC. The entire event streams on ESPN+.
UFC Vegas 45
|Derrick Lewis
|Derrick Lewis
|Overall UFC Records
|Lewis is tied for 1st in UFC history with 12 knockout wins
|Overall UFC heavyweight records
|Lewis ranks first in UFC heavywweight history in knockout wins with 12
|Lewis is tied for second in UFC heavyweight history with 16 wins
|Lewis is tied for second in UFC heavyweight history with 12 finishes
|Lewis is tied for third in UFC heavyweight history with seven fight-night bonuses
|Lewis ranksthird in UFC heavyweight history with a total fight time of 3:34:32
|Lewis is tied for fifth in UFC heavyweight history with 22 fights
|UFC heavyweight single fight records
|Lewis has the largest comeback finish in a UFC heavyweight fight at minus 82 vs. Alexander Volkov on 10-6-18
|Lewis has the second latest finish in a UFC heavyweight fight with 0:11 left vs. Alexander Volkov on 10-6-18
|Lewis has the second latest knockout in a UFC heavyweight fight with 0:11 left vs. Alexander Volkov on 10-6-18
|Lewis ranks eighth in significant ground strikes landed in one UFC heavyweight fight with 46 vs. Ruan Potts on 2-28-15
|Lewis has the 10th largest comeback finish in a UFC heavyweight fight at minus 21 vs. Curtis Blaydes on 2-20-21
Loading comments...