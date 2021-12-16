Video: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 press conference live stream

It’s time for the pre-fight press conference for the pro boxing rematch between Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) and former Strikeforce and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-1). Why yes, these two fought in August and Paul won by split decision. We thought that there wouldn’t be a rematch next but Tommy Fury pulled out of the Paul fight, opening the door for Woodley to step in on short notice and get a second chance at beating the social media star.

So that means we’ll have more questions! More trash talk! Lots of complete sentences and maybe some bad words mixed in too! That’s how a lot of these press conferences are.

Whatever the case, you can watch all of the press conference action at the top of the page starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 takes place on Saturday, December 18th at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Showtime PPV has the broadcast at a special early start time of 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.