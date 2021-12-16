 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nate Diaz delivers savage response to Jorge Masvidal after being labeled a hypocrite

Nate Diaz reminds Jorge Masvidal of his brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

By Lewis Mckeever
new
MMA: JUN 12 UFC 263
Nate Diaz smokes in front of reporters at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on June 12, 2021.
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal has put Nate Diaz on blast for his derogatory comments aimed at Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira following their lightweight title bout at UFC 269.

“These guys don’t get any better,” Diaz said following Oliveira’s submission win over Poirier last Saturday.

Masvidal responded by calling Diaz a hypocrite but he probably didn’t anticipate the latter’s savage reply.

“Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg.”

“I just came across this,” Diaz posted with a picture of Masvidal laid out in the middle of the octagon following his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

Diaz might be 0-1 against Masvidal inside the octagon but, after that burn, he’s 1-0 on Twitter. The latter beat Diaz via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage) at UFC 244 to snag the ‘BMF’ title. Both men are currently without an opponent, so, who knows, perhaps ‘Gamebred’ is testing the waters for a rematch.

Diaz was last seen in action at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC.

