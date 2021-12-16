Nate Diaz delivers savage response to Jorge Masvidal after being labeled a hypocrite

Jorge Masvidal has put Nate Diaz on blast for his derogatory comments aimed at Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira following their lightweight title bout at UFC 269.

These guys don’t get any better

‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

“These guys don’t get any better,” Diaz said following Oliveira’s submission win over Poirier last Saturday.

Masvidal responded by calling Diaz a hypocrite but he probably didn’t anticipate the latter’s savage reply.

Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg https://t.co/mehL5sJPwg — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 16, 2021

“Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg.”

I just came acrosss this pic.twitter.com/z68IO1dFxi — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

“I just came across this,” Diaz posted with a picture of Masvidal laid out in the middle of the octagon following his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

Diaz might be 0-1 against Masvidal inside the octagon but, after that burn, he’s 1-0 on Twitter. The latter beat Diaz via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage) at UFC 244 to snag the ‘BMF’ title. Both men are currently without an opponent, so, who knows, perhaps ‘Gamebred’ is testing the waters for a rematch.

Diaz was last seen in action at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC.