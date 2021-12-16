Daniel Cormier: Amanda Nunes ‘should’ve just went to sleep’ rather than tap to Julianna Pena

Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy into the narrative that Amanda Nunes quit against Julianna Pena at UFC 269, but he does think ‘The Lioness’ should have done more to go out on her shield.

‘DC’ believes it would have been better for Nunes’ legacy if she didn’t tap to Pena in the second round and ‘just went to sleep’ instead.

“We speak about her in such legendary terms… To tap like that after being in that choke, it almost feels like she should’ve just went to sleep,” Cormier said on ESPN’s “DC & RC” show (h/t The Score).

“If you’re going to lose your place amongst the greats, even if it’s temporary – she can go back and beat Julianna Pena, (but) it felt like she should go out on her shield more.”

Cormier joins fellow UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan in criticizing Nunes’ performance, with Rogan saying it was like ‘watching a regional fight’ and that it was ‘inexcusable’ for Nunes to be so tired and unprepared.

Nunes has vowed to come back ‘stronger than ever’ and would like to take on Pena in an immediate rematch.