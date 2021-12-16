Joe Rogan: Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269 was like ‘watching a regional fight’

Joe Rogan says watching Amanda Nunes swinging punches at Julianna Pena and tiring herself out at UFC 269 was like ‘watching a regional fight’.

Rogan came down hard on Nunes during a recent interview with UFC bantamweight prospect Marlon Vera and says ‘The Lionesses’s performance was simply ‘inexcusable’.

“She was like trying to take her out quick and then when Julianna was still there, you could tell she was f***** tired,” Rogan said of Nunes, who lost to Pena via second-round submission in the UFC 269 co-main event, on a recent episode of JRE (h/t Sportskeeda).

“For you to be a world champ in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest women fighter of all time – which Amanda Nunes is – it’s [inexcusable] to be that tired in the second round. Just standing in front of her. Just swinging in front of her no movement side-to-side. Standing right in front of her like you’re watching a regional fight.”

Nunes did tire in the second round but that is to be expected when two fighters start swinging for the fences in the middle of the cage for two minutes straight.

Nunes, who lost her UFC bantamweight title, has accepted Pena’s offer for an immediate rematch.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my sh*t together and I will be back better than ever”.