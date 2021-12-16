The UFC is wrapping up 2021 with a surprisingly solid Fight Night event. In the main event, former title challenger Derrick Lewis takes on surging contender Chris Daukaus. The co-main features multiple time welterweight challenger Stephen Thompson against Belal Muhammad. And there’s even a quality lightweight cation fight between Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Gamrot.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 45 fight card, as it stands right now:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus — At 4:15, Odds 23:38, Picks, Both: Daukaus

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad — At 24:59, Odds 36:08, Picks, Zane: Thompson, Connor: Muhammad

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill — At 37:30, Odds 46:51, Picks, Both: Lemos

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon — At 47:01, Odds 54:08, Picks, Both: Simon

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot — At 55:16, Odds 1:08:41, Picks, Both: Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins — At 1:08:55, Odds 1:21:11, Picks, Both: Swanson

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert — At 2:01, Odds 10:06, Picks, Both: Meerschaert

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry — At 10:25, Odds 18:23, Picks, Both: Barcelos

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker — At 18:33, Odds 23:02, Picks, Both: Tafa

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto — At 24:44, Odds 31:32, Picks, Both: Eubanks

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell — At 32:24, Odds 39:49, Picks, Both: Jourdain

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson — At 40:03, Odds 48:06, Picks, Both: Pennington

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian — At 49:14, Odds 55:27, Picks, Zane: Mayes, Connor: Parisian

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles — At 55:37, Odds 1:03:01, Picks, Both: Sayles

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 269: Zane went 10/14, Connor tied with 10/14 as well. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 439/698 and Connor is now 428/698.

