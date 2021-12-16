UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus preview - How will Pennington look at featherweight?

Through no fault of its own, UFC Vegas 45 feels like a major letdown. UFC 269 proved to be such a wild success, it felt like the perfect way to end 2021. Instead, there’s one more event to go before we call it a close on the year. Given the general craziness that envelops the holiday season, there’s a good chance many of those who would regularly turn into a Fight Night card are going to end up passing on the card. If all they pass on is the prelims, they won’t be missing on too much in terms of importance, but the perennially underrated Raoni Barcelos and former title challenger Raquel Pennington populate the first half of the event. In other words, if you’re one of the few that doesn’t have anything better to do during this hectic time of year, there’s some action that should be worth tuning in for.

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson, Women’s Featherweight

When I first heard Chiasson was stepping in on short notice to replace Julia Avila, I figured Pennington had it in the bag. Chiasson is monstrously huge for 135, it being a wonder she’s even able to make her way down to the weight class limit. Doing so on short notice was sure to be hell for her. And then I found out the contest would take place at featherweight and the dynamic of the fight changed immensely.

Pennington isn’t necessarily on the small side for the bantamweight division, but she most certainly is for featherweight. Many have lauded her wrestling over the years, but I would say it’s the most overrated aspect of her game. Not that her wrestling is necessarily a weakness, but it has rarely been the major factor in her securing wins, though it could be argued some of her losses could be attributed to her inability to finish her takedowns. Fighting at 145 could be problematic as Chiasson will benefit more from not having to make the weight cut, meaning she could stuff all the coming takedowns being more hydrated. However, if Pennington can’t finish the takedowns, she does thrive in the clinch, particularly against the cage. As gritty and grimy as they come, Pennington’s ability to make a fight ugly is her greatest strength.

Unfortunately for Pennington, Chiasson’s preferred fighting space is also in the clinch against the cage. Perhaps Pennington might be able to utilize superior positioning and technique to outmaneuver the larger Chiasson much in the way Lina Lansberg did. However, Chiasson’s loss to Lansberg came over two years ago and Chiasson appears to be young in her career yet. Though neither of Chiasson’s opponents since that loss are on the level of Pennington in terms of physicality, she has demonstrated some technical improvements, including in close quarters.

If the fights stays in the clinch for its entirety, I feel good about picking Chiasson. At featherweight, she doesn’t have to make a potentially debilitating weight cut, which should allow her to push a hard pace from bell to bell, wearing on Pennington with her massive frame. However, if Pennington can keep the fight in the pocket, she might be able to turn the tide in her favor just enough to take a decision. That said, Chiasson has made progress on the feet, spending large chunks of time against Marion Reneau and proving to be the better striker, utilizing her reach better than she ever previously had. Of course, Reneau isn’t Pennington. It’s a tough contest to pick, but I’ll go with Chiasson to continue to make improvements and get the W. Chiasson via decision