Video: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 open workout live stream

Hey, it’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight week again.

Apparently we gotta do this one more time, as Tommy Fury withdrew from this Saturday’s bout with the YouTube celebrity turned undefeated pro boxer. Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, is stepping in on short notice looking to avenge his decision loss from a few months back. Once again it’ll be scheduled for eight rounds, and if Woodley wins by KO he’ll get an extra $500,000.

You can watch the live stream at the top of the page.

Here’s the schedule:

2 p.m. ET – Chris Avila

2:15 p.m.– Deron Williams

2:30 p.m. – J’Leon Love

2:45 p.m. – Liam Paro

3 p.m.– Frank Gore

3:15 p.m. – Tyron Woodley

3:30 p.m. –Amanda Serrano

3:45 p.m. – Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 airs live on Showtime PPV on December 18th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The cost of this event is $59.99, just like the last time.