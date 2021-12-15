 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Charles Oliveira accepts Conor McGregor’s challenge, willing to fight him this weekend

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor this weekend.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier
Charles Oliveira celebrates following his submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Charles Oliveira has responded to Conor McGregor’s post-UFC 269 callout and challenged the Irish star to a fight this weekend at UFC Fight Night 199.

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira,” McGregor posted following Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Saturday.

“What do you think about this weekend? I’m ready, I’m still in town, and there’s an up & coming event. Let’s go baby,” Oliveira, who has the most finishes and submission wins in the UFC, responded.

McGregor is obviously unable to fight this weekend because he is currently sidelined with a broken leg. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is expected to be shelved until mid-2022 at the earliest and, judging by recent photos, could have a hard time making the cut to 155 pounds.

Oliveira, 32, believes a win over McGregor would be great for his legacy and is happy to let the No. 9-ranked lightweight leapfrog the competition for a title shot.

“If I had the chance to fight Conor for money today, I would,” Oliveira said on the Trocação Franca podcast. “The belt is mine and continues being mine. We’ll continue building our legacy and making history.”

Oliveira is currently #5 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings while McGregor has been removed from the p4p list entirely.

