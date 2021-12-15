Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor could come back and KO Charles Oliveira

Michael Bisping isn’t sure what’s next for Conor McGregor, but ‘The Count’ wouldn’t rule out a possible title fight against Charles Oliveira.

It might be a long shot but Bisping thinks it’s within the realm of possibility that McGregor, who is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA, could come back and KO Oliveira to reclaim what was once his: The UFC lightweight title.

“Conor’s done a great job being absolutely polarizing, you know,” Bisping said on a recent episode of Believe You Me (h/t Sportskeeda). “Polarizing is great, half of them want you to f***ing win with passion and the other half want you f***ing lose with passion. And when you are a f***ing fight guy, that’s the best position to be in. ‘Cos either way people are tuning in to watch you fight.”

“And hey, it’s not impossible,” he added. “He could come back and knock out Charles Oliveira. Of course he could. It would be insulting to say otherwise. Of course he could. Do I see it happening? I don’t know. More than likely, not.”

McGregor is currently sidelined with injury but the Irishman anticipates a title shot upon his UFC return.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira?” McGregor Tweeted in the aftermath of ‘Do Bronx’s’ submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

There’s also a possible fourth fight against Poirier, but ‘The Diamond’ could be retired by then.

The former champ-champ suffered a broken leg in his trilogy bout with Poirier at UFC 264 and has reportedly put on 22 pounds of muscle mass while injured. He is currently #9 in the UFC lightweight rankings.