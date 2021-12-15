Tap shaming? - Brown reacts to Chandler’s ‘shallow thinking,’ ‘ridiculous’ criticism of Poirier

For the second time in two years, Dustin Poirier failed at his bid for a UFC championship via rear-naked choke, this time at the hands of Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. To add insult to injury “The Diamond” was criticized by the likes of Michael Chandler, who insinuated that he “quit” in that fight.

I would never ever quit...I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira... #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

The way I see it...the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC ... that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira ...punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Chandler’s former opponent Patricio ‘Pitbull’ already came to Poirier’s defense. Likewise, respected UFC welterweight Matt Brown defended the former interim champion for tapping out.

“The fact is, you don’t know where that choke was at with Poirier,” Brown said on MMAFighting.com’s Fighter vs. Writer. “I’ve been choked out before, tapped out to the choke. And every time I ever did, the lights were already shutting out. You’re not getting out of this at this point. You are about to go unconscious.

“So what’s the saving grace of going unconscious? What are you trying to prove? You’re not proving anything, so I think it’s kinda pointless and maybe just kind of shallow thinking. We train all the time, we get choked out, we go against high-level guys. We know when it’s over.”

As for Chandler’s quitter insinuations, Brown had this to say.

“Dustin’s not a quitter. If anybody’s been tested, we know that Dustin’s at the top of that heap,” he said.

“He’s not a quitter, he didn’t quit. He was done, the fight was done, the submission was locked, he wasn’t getting out. What’s the point? Why go all the way unconscious? Again, what are you trying to prove? You’re not proving anything to anybody.

“I’m not about the tap-shaming. It’s ridiculous.”

After the loss to Oliveira, the 32-year-old Poirier dropped to a record of 28-7 (1 NC). In his most recent tweet, the Lafayette native put out this statement.