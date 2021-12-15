Video: Disputing Brazilian politicians settle rift with MMA fight

Two Brazilian politicians decided to settle their dispute inside an MMA cage. This story involves mayor Simao Peixoto and former city councilor Erineu “Mirico” Alves da Silva.

According to local website BNC Amazonas (via MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz), the 39-year-old Peixoto had gotten fed up with Mirico’s online criticisms and issued a challenge. The two men duked it out at an event in Borba on Sunday night.

Peixoto, who was visibly fired up upon entering the cage, even engaged in a little gamesmanship by flashing the throat slash. But as soon as the referee signaled the start of the fight, it was the 44-year-old Mirico who initiated the action with a hard outside leg kick that hurt Peixoto.

Seeing how his attacks worked, Mirico continued to throw the same kick over and over. Peixoto took his beating and waited for the opening until he eventually landed a right hand to drop his opponent.

The action carried on for three rounds, with Mirico throwing his outside leg kicks over and over. Overall, it was a fight you’d expect from two middle-aged politicians with limited experience and driven by emotions. And judging by the screams of excitement all around, it seems like the crowd got their money’s worth, at least.

Ultimately, it was Peixoto who was awarded the decision win.