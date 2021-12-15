Muniz ‘upset’ with Dana White for not winning bonus at UFC 269: ‘That bonus was half of my house’

Rising middleweight Andre Muniz had an impressive win at UFC 269, but felt left out after learning which fighters earned performance bonuses. Although the promotion awarded six different athletes in a night full of finishes, the Brazilian’s first-round submission of Eryk Anders did not make the cut.

In an interview with Combate, Muniz confessed he was upset with Dana White for not choosing him to earn a bonus, especially after not winning one for his submission of Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza back in May. In fact, Andre explained he was expecting to win the money in order to further pay for the house he is building.

“I’m upset with Uncle Dana. I didn’t get that dough. Uncle Dana, help me fulfill the dream of building my own house and I’ll continue to give free jiu-jitsu lessons to this division. That bonus was half of my house. Maybe he’ll give me some money in the end of the year? It was a very technical position. I took Anders down, made a nice transition and locked it in.”

With the win over Anders, Muniz (22-4) stays undefeated in the Octagon and extends his current streak to four straight in the UFC, with wins over the aforementioned Jacare, as well as Bartosz Fabinski and Antonio Arroyo.

The 31-year-old’s last defeated happened in October 2016, when he got knocked out by Azamat Murzakanov. Most recently, the Russian earned a UFC contract after knocking out Matheus Scheffel on the Contender Series, back in August.