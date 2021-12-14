UFC fighter rankings: O’Malley enters 135-pound list, Oliveira cracks top five P4P

UFC 269 was one of the best events of the year, and it’s not too surprising that the rankings were quite shaken up in the aftermath. Charles Oliveira secured his legacy with a thrilling win over Dustin Poirier, allowing him to make it into the top five of the men’s pound-for-pound list. And Julianna Pena’s massive upset of double champ Amanda Nunes led to a new top-ranked women on that P4P list.

Oh, and Sean O’Malley can’t wear his unranked jersey anymore after picking up a win.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Oliveira rises three spots to five. Poirier falls three spots to eight.

Heavyweight - Tai Tuivasa enters the rankings at 11 after taking out Augusto Sakai, who dropped one to 12. Blagoy Ivanov, Walt Harris, and Sergei Pavlovich all fall a spot each to 13 through 15.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - Andre Muniz enters at 13 following his UFC 269 win. Chris Weidman and Kevin Holland fall one each to 14 and 15.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Poirier drops a spot to two. Justin Gaethje is once again the top contender at 155.

Featherweight - Josh Emmett rises one to six. Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadaze are down one to seven and eight respectively.

Bantamweight - Dominick Cruz is up two spots to seven. Marlon Vera rises three spots to eight for some reason. Marlon Moraes is up one to nine. Pedro Munhoz drops two spots to ten. Frankie Edgar is up two to 11. O’Malley enters at 13.

Flyweight - Sumudaerji and Amir Albazi flip-flop the 12 and 13 spots.

Women’s P4P - Valentina Shevchenko takes over the top spot on the list. Rose Namajunas is up one spot to two. Nunes drops two to three. Pena rises seven big spots to four. Zhang Weili, Jessica Andrade, Holly Holm, and Carla Esparza all drop one each to five through eight. Katlyn Chookagian falls two spots to ten. Yan Xiaonan is down one to 11.

Women’s Bantamweight - New champ. Nunes, Holm, and Irene Aldana drop one spot each to take over two through four respectively. Pannie Kianzad is up one to 12, bumping Karol Rosa to 13.

Women’s Flyweight - Cynthia Calvillo is up one to nine, bumping Jessica Eye to ten.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.