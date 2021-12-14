UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus fight card

The UFC wraps up its 2021 schedule on December 18th with a Fight Night card at the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, fan favorite heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis will take on undefeated rising contender Chris Daukaus.
As for the co-main, Belal Muhammad looks to continue his unbeaten run in the welterweight division against former title challenger Stephen Thompson. Another key matchup comes at women’s strawweight, as Angela Hill is stepping in on short notice to take on dangerous striker Amanda Lemos.
Here’s the full fight card for UFC Vegas 45:
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)
Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad
Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill
Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins
Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles
