UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus fight card

The UFC wraps up its 2021 schedule on December 18th with a Fight Night card at the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, fan favorite heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis will take on undefeated rising contender Chris Daukaus.

As for the co-main, Belal Muhammad looks to continue his unbeaten run in the welterweight division against former title challenger Stephen Thompson. Another key matchup comes at women’s strawweight, as Angela Hill is stepping in on short notice to take on dangerous striker Amanda Lemos.

Here’s the full fight card for UFC Vegas 45:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles