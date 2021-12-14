UFC 269 medical suspensions: Sean O’Malley, 3 others facing potential six month terms

Sean O’Malley had a quick night at the office but could be sidelined until the middle of next year after suffering a right hand injury during his fight with Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 this past Saturday.

O’Malley scored another ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded technical knockout after finishing Paiva with strikes in the final seconds of the first round. Unfortunately, ‘Sugar’ later received a potential six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his right hand. O’Malley must have an X-ray and MRI done to assess the damage and will require clearance from an orthopedic doctor if there is any.

Joining O’Malley are Pedro Munhoz (right foot), Miranda Maverick (left foot) and Tony Kelley (left shoulder), all of whom also require clearance from an orthopedic doctor for their respective injuries.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Charles Oliveira: Suspended until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Julianna Peña: Suspended until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Amanda Nunes: Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Geoff Neal: Suspended until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Santiago Ponzinibbio (right eye laceration): Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Cody Garbrandt: Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Sean O’Malley (right hand): Must have X-ray and MRI of right hand/base of thumb. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 10, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Raulian Paiva: Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Josh Emmett: Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Dan Ige: Suspended until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Pedro Munhoz (right foot): Must have X-ray of right foot. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 10, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Augusto Sakai (left upper lip laceration): Suspended until Feb. 10 and no contact until Jan. 26

Jordan Wright: Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Miranda Maverick (left foot): Must have X-ray of left foot. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 10, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Ryan Hall (laceration under right eye): Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Tony Kelley (left shoulder): Must have left shoulder cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 10, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2

Randy Costa (left eye laceration): Suspended until Jan. 26 and no contact until Jan. 11

Gillian Robertson: Suspended until Jan. 11 and no contact until Jan. 2