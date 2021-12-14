Retirement? Dustin Poirier has cryptic message after UFC 269 loss

Dustin Poirier fell short of claiming the UFC lightweight title this past weekend at UFC 269. He was stopped in the third round of the main event by Charles Oliveira.

This was Poirier’s second shot at the title. The first was in 2019, opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ won that match-up by rear naked choke. With Poirier going 0-2 in title fights over the last two years, it seems unlikely that ‘The Diamond’ will be able to earn a third championship opportunity anytime soon.

Following his loss to Oliveira, Poirier signalled that he’s unsure if he has the desire for another long pursuit of UFC gold.

“I can do anything I put my mind to,” he wrote. “I can fight for another belt. I can go on another streak. I can claw and climb and get back to wherever I want to be. It’s just, ‘Do I want to?’ That’s the question I’ve got to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to do it again? Do I want to go down that road again? That answer will come in the next couple days or couple weeks.

“I’m going to let this pass and see what’s next for me, but if it’s in my heart and that’s what I want to do, I’ll be here again fighting for another world title.”

To earn his first title shot Poirier went on a six fight unbeaten streak with wins over three former or current UFC champions (Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis).

After the loss to Nurmagomedov, Poirier bested Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. In January he beat Conor McGregor by second round TKO, avenging a 2014 loss. Poirier and McGregor fought for a third time in the summer. Poirier won that fight, too, by TKO (after McGregor suffered a broken leg in the contest).