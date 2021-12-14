 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chandler slams Dustin Poirier’s UFC 269 performance; Pitbull roasts him in response

Michael Chandler wasn’t thrilled with Dustin Poirier’s performance at UFC 269.

By Tim Bissell
At UFC 269 this weekend Dustin Poirier fell short of the lightweight title for the second time in his career. In Saturday’s main event ‘The Diamond’ succumbed to Charles Olieveira, losing to the UFC’s all-time leader in submission wins by rear naked choke.

Poirier had his moments in the title fight, knocking the champion down. However, one of his rivals has been brutal in criticizing the losing effort. Former title challenger, who was TKO’d by Oliveira, Michael Chandler took to twitter to bash Poirier over the loss.

“I would never ever quit,” wrote Chandler, in reference to Poirier tapping to the fight-ending choke. “I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira.”

But Chandler wasn’t done. “I’d never QUIT,” he reiterated before stating his hope to rematch with Oliveira by the end of 2022.

“I make ill-advised decisions at times,” wrote Chandler in another tweet. “But I’m there to put y’all on the edge of your seat so you miss me when I’m gone. I promise you will. Most of these guys are here to ‘play mma.’”

Chandler’s opinions online predictably drew a response from a man who never misses a chance to poke at him; Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire.

Freire is a fighter who once separated Chandler from his consciousness. On Twitter he audited Chandler’s performance versus Oliveira, along with a few other fights.

“You turned your back on Charles and run away after being clipped,” he alleged. “You quit against Gaethje. Also let’s not forget you asked Will Brooks for a time out. Shut your damn mouth, you’ve been pathetic.”

Chandler lost his Bellator lightweight title to Friere in 2019. In 2021 he debuted for the UFC, stopping Dan Hooker via KO. That win earned him a shot at the vacant UFC lightweight title, which he lost to Oliveira.

Last time out, at UFC 268 in November, Chandler lost a bruising unanimous decision to Justin Gaethje.

