Amanda Nunes accepts Julianna Pena’s rematch offer after UFC 269

Julianna Pena was still getting acquainted with the UFC women’s bantamweight title when she offered a rematch to Amanda Nunes, the woman she took the belt from on Saturday night.

“We can do it next, I’m free next month, two months from now – whenever they want to do it I’m ready. If she wants to do a rematch, we can do a rematch,” the ‘Venezuela Vixen’ said at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference.

Nunes didn’t respond to that offer immediately, but the former champ accepted the newly minted champ’s offer on Monday via social media.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my sh*t together and I will be back better than ever,” wrote Nunes.

Nunes captured the 135-pound title in July 2016 when she scored a first-round submission win over Miesha Tate in headlining bout of UFC 200. The ‘Lioness’ then went on to defend her crown with knockout wins over former champions Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm, a split decision win over Valentina Shevchenko, a knockout of Raquel Pennington and most recently a decision victory over former UFC featherweight title holder Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes still holds the UFC women’s featherweight title. She won that belt in December 2018 with a knockout of Cris Cyborg. Nunes has defended that belt twice, most recently submitting Megan Anderson in March.

The Brazilian’s loss to Pena ended her 12-fight winning streak. Her most recent defeat, before the Sikjitsu trained fighter submitted her in the second round at UFC 269, was a TKO setback to Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in September 2014.