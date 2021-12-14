Mookie & Crookie Show 149: O’Malley to get better money, UFC 269 recap

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 149

UFC 269 recap: Charles Oliveira keeps the belt, Julianna Pena shocks the world, Cody Garbrandt goes snoozin’ again - 2:48

Dana White admits they’re gonna have to give Sean O’Malley his money for bigger fights - 29:55

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/12/dana-white-going-to-have-to-pay-sean-omalley-after-ufc-269

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker is official for UFC 271… or is it?! - 36:37

https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/12/12/22830315/israel-adesanya-calls-cap-on-ufc-271-booking-dana-white-fires-back-when-have-we-ever-f-cking-lied

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 43:20

Vasiliy Lomachenko begs Richard Commey’s corner to save him from ass whooping

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1469885973450399745

Nonito Donaire by LIVER SHOT

https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing/status/1469918334753951746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Conor Benn, son of Nigel, annihilates Chris Algieri

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1469798504805642242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1469799888288374791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the holiday UFC break we will continue to bring you podcast content every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday minimum, more days if we can. Watch for shows like Crooklyn's Corner, Show Money, The MMA Depressed-us, 6th Round Retro, maybe even an episode or two of the Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! — among others!

