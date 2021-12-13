Conor McGregor asks when ‘am I fighting Oliveira?’

Former UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor took some time out from rehabbing the leg he fractured at UFC 264 to tweet out a challenge at current champ Charles Oliveira. Oliveira had just submitted McGregor nemesis Dustin Poirier at Saturday’s UFC 269 lightweight title bout.

McGregor took his second loss to Poirier in July, breaking his own shin bone throwing low kicks. The Irish superstar is 1-3 in the UFC since 2016 with two of those losses being back-to-back defeats at the hands of Poirier.

Undeterred, McGregor tweeted “So what date am I fighting Oliveira?” this morning. Currently the official UFC rankings have McGregor at #9 in the division, behind such worthies as Dan Hooker, Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, Beniel Dariush and Justin Gaethje.

The current #1 contender, Justin Gaethje seems to think he’s next in line, saying, “I will give no disrespect to Charles. He is now the undisputed champion and I cannot wait to fight him. I don’t care where or when....I can’t wait to break his face. He gets hit a lot. He better pray and hope for the next however many days until our fight that he takes me down, gets his choke. Because if not, we see what happens.”