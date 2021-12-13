UFC 269 Reactions & UFC Vegas 45 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 269 REACTIONS – 1:16

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw five exhilarating first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, a generous abundance of bonuses were handed out for putting forth POTN efforts. They went to: Bruno Silva, Tai Tuivasa, Sean O’Malley, Kai Kara-France, Julianna Peña, & Charles Oliveira; FOTN honors went to Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

Here’s a look at the UFC 269: ‘Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier’ fight card —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 11

At 37:23 — 14. UFC LW Championship: Charles Oliveira, POTN (32-8) DEF. Dustin Poirier (28-7) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 1:02 of Rd 3/5, Total 11:02

At 32:12 — 13. UFC BW Championship: Julianna Peña, POTN (10-4) DEF. Amanda Nunes (21-5) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:26 of Rd 2/5, Total 8:26

At 30:13 — 12. WW: Geoff Neal (14-4) DEF. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) – DEC, Split (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 24:56 — 11. FW: Kai Kara-France, POTN (23-9) DEF. Cody Garbrandt (12-5) – KO/TKO, Punches at 3:21 of Rd 1

At 21:23 — 10. BW: Sean O’Malley, POTN (15-1) DEF. Raulian Paiva (21-4) – KO/TKO, Punches at 4:42 of Rd 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 19:25 — 9. FW: Josh Emmett (17-2) DEF. Dan Ige (15-5) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28x2)

At 15:30 — 8. FOTN — BW: Dominick Cruz (24-3) DEF. Pedro Munhoz (19-7) – DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 13:20 — 7. HW: Tai Tuivasa, POTN (14-3) DEF. Augusto Sakai (15-4) – KO/TKO, Punches at 0:26 of Rd 2, 5:26 Total

At 11:26 — 6. MW: Bruno Silva, POTN (22-6) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-2) – KO/TKO, Punches at 1:28 of Rd 1

ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass EARLY PRELIMS

At 10:03 — 5. MW: André Muniz (22-4) DEF. Eryk Anders (14-6) – SUB, Armbar at 3:13 of Rd 1

At 8:31 — 4. FW: Erin Blanchfield (8-1) DEF. Miranda Maverick (9-4) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 6:19 — 3. FW: Ryan Hall (9-2) DEF. Darrick Minner (26-13) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-27)

At 4:30 — 2. BW: Tony Kelley (8-2) DEF. Randy Costa (6-3) – KO/TKO, G&P at 4:15 of Rd 2, Total 9:15

At 3:08 — 1. 125lbs: Gillian Robertson (10-6) DEF. Priscilla Cachoeira (10-4) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:59 of Rd 1

UFC Vegas 45 PICKS – 43:40

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 45 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, December 18th., 2021.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 18 - 7PM/4PM ETPT (17 Cares)

14. 265lbs: Derrick Lewis (25-8) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-3) — At 59:01, 3 Cares - but split

13. 170lbs: Stephen Thompson (16-5) vs. Belal Muhammad (19-3) – 57:32, 3 Cares

12. 115lbs: Amanda Lemos (10-1) vs. Angela Hill (13-10) – At 57:07, 3 Cares - but split

11. 135lbs: Raphael Assunção (27-8) vs. Ricky Simón (18-3) – At 55:03, 2 Cares (John, Eugene)

10. 155lbs: Diego Ferreira (17-4) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (19-1) – At 52:45, 3 Cares

9. 145lbs: Darren Elkins (26-9) vs. Cub Swanson (27-12) – At 47:17, 3 Cares - but split

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (2 Cares)

8. 185lbs: Gerald Meerschaert (33-14) vs. Dustin Stolzfus (13-3) – At 50:45

7. 135lbs: Raoni Barcelos (16-2) vs. Victor Henry (21-5) – At 49:31

6. 265lbs: Justin Tafa (4-3) vs. Harry Hunsucker (7-4) – At 48:13

5. 125lbs: Sijara Eubanks (7-6) vs. Melissa Gatto (7-0) – At 47:38

4. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (11-4) vs. Andre Ewell (17-8) – At 47:09

3. 135lbs: Raquel Pennington (12-8) vs. Macy Chiasson (7-1) – At 45:37, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

2. 265lbs: Don’Tale Mayes (8-4) vs. Josh Parisian (14-4) – At 45:04

155lbs: Matt Sayles (8-3) vs. Jordan Leavitt (8-1) – At 44:27

