MMA SQUARED: Understanding UFC 269’s two title fights through The 5 Stages of Grief

Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison are in uncharted territory.

By Chris Rini
I was in such shock after Amanda Nunes’ loss that I could barely focus on the main event as it started.
I’m still kinda stunned. UFC 269 was an excellent event that propelled career trajectories, some for better others for worse. Gut wrenching losses for Dustin Poirier and Cody Garbrandt, a shocking evolution of resilience by Charles Oliveira and the performance of a lifetime by Julianna Pena. Could we see Sean O’Malley and Dominick Cruz collide? I’m going to be drawing all these fights for my next book today on Twitch at 11am and since one of my kids is home for 10 days due to a COVID quarantine, you’ll probably get to see some parenting in action. Come hang out with us today, take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

