 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Justin Gaethje: No disrespect to Charles Oliveira but I can’t wait to ‘break his face’

“I will give no disrespect to Charles. He is now the undisputed champion and I cannot wait to fight him.”

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier
Justin Gaethje is spotted ringside at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Justin Gaethje has said some harsh things about Charles Oliveira in the past, but ‘The Highlight’ gained a lot of respect for ‘Do Bronx’ on Saturday.

Oliveira beat Dustin Poirier via submission in the UFC 269 main event to retain his lightweight title and, while Gaethje no longer holds a grudge against Oliveira, the Arizona-based fighter still can’t wait to ‘break his face’.

“I absolutely loved it. I will give no disrespect to Charles. He is now the undisputed champion and I cannot wait to fight him. I don’t care where or when,” Gaethje said at the ESPN post-fight show (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I saw a competitor tonight,” he added. “I saw a dog and I can’t wait to break his face. He gets hit a lot,” Gaethje said. “He better pray and hope for the next however many days until our fight that he takes me down, gets his choke. Because if not, we see what happens.”

Gaethje previously fought for the lightweight strap at UFC 254 but lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via third-round submission. The 33-year-old rebounded with a hard-fought decision victory over a very-game Michael Chandler at UFC 268 and believes he is now due another title shot.

In This Stream

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 37 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...