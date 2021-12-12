UFC 269: Julianna Pena offers Amanda Nunes immediate rematch, upset win ‘still sinking in’

Julianna Pena has already offered Amanda Nunes an immediate rematch just hours removed from her stunning upset victory over ‘The Lioness’ in the UFC 269 co-main event.

Pena, the newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion, is happy to fight Nunes again in a couple of months if the latter wants to run it back.

“We can do it next, I’m free next month, two months from now – whenever they want to do it I’m ready. If she wants to do a rematch, we can do a rematch,” Pena told reporters at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (h/t MMA Junkie).

Pena won the fight via second-round submission but was getting the better of Nunes on the feet before the stoppage.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ says the victory is ‘still sinking in’ and warned Nunes and the rest of the bantamweight division that she is one of the most well-rounded and dangerous fighters in women’s MMA.

“Everybody thinks I am just only versed on the ground or that I’m just a ground person, but in mixed martial arts you have to be versed everywhere. On the feet, in the clinch and I’m confident on the ground. Wherever the fight goes I’m comfortable,” she said. “Amanda’s been such a great champion and she’s done so much for the sport, so for me to take down arguably the greatest of all time is something that’s still sinking in right now.”

Pena headed into the fight as a massive underdog and pulled off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history.