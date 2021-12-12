Video: Dustin Poirier pledges $20K for Charles Oliveria’s chosen charity after UFC 269

UFC 269 was a heartbreaking night for Dustin Poirier, to say the least. Not only did he fail at his second quest for UFC undisputed gold, but he also lost the fight in the same manner as he did two years ago when he first fought for the belt.

But what makes “The Diamond” a beloved figure of the sport is his attitude both inside and outside of fighting. Amidst the bitter emotions of the loss, he still had it in him to offer his foe Charles Olivera a charity pledge of $20,000.

Oliveira and Poirier had this brief exchange right after their headliner bout on Saturday night.

Speaking through his coach, Oliveira appears to have offered to help Poirier in training. Poirier then responded by extending his pledge offer.

Apart from his fighting career, Poirier is also busy with The Good Fight Foundation, an endeavor he’s been running for years now. In 2020, he was given the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award for his efforts.