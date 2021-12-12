 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Dustin Poirier pledges $20K for Charles Oliveria’s chosen charity after UFC 269

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira shared a heartfelt moment of sportsmanship and humanity right after their UFC 269 showdown.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira right after their UFC 269 fight.
Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira right after their UFC 269 fight.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 269 was a heartbreaking night for Dustin Poirier, to say the least. Not only did he fail at his second quest for UFC undisputed gold, but he also lost the fight in the same manner as he did two years ago when he first fought for the belt.

But what makes “The Diamond” a beloved figure of the sport is his attitude both inside and outside of fighting. Amidst the bitter emotions of the loss, he still had it in him to offer his foe Charles Olivera a charity pledge of $20,000.

Oliveira and Poirier had this brief exchange right after their headliner bout on Saturday night.

Speaking through his coach, Oliveira appears to have offered to help Poirier in training. Poirier then responded by extending his pledge offer.

Apart from his fighting career, Poirier is also busy with The Good Fight Foundation, an endeavor he’s been running for years now. In 2020, he was given the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award for his efforts.

In This Stream

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 34 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...