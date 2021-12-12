Late entry for KOTY? Watch Chris Algieri brutally crumpled by Conor Benn in England

So much happened in the combat sports world on Saturday, including UFC 269 with two memorable title bouts, and multiple huge boxing events that saw Nonito Donaire fending off father time and more of Vasyl Lomachenko’s wizardry.

Apart from all of that, DAZN also hosted a possible late entry for 2021 knockout of the year, with Conor Benn completely crumpling Chris Algieri with a huge bomb. Benn remained undefeated at 20-0 by scoring multiple knockdowns including that highlight reel knockout finish in the fourth round of their fight.

Watch the clips below, including this impressive front roll from Algieri as he was falling to the mat — which was still ruled a knockdown.

ALGIERI DOWN



A hook lands and it's ruled a knockdown#BennAlgieri pic.twitter.com/KOzWfH6Uaj — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 11, 2021

Watch the bomb that eventually finished the fight.

WHAT A SHOT



Conor Benn gets the win in the most explosive fashion with a huge KO against Chris Algieri #BennAlgieri pic.twitter.com/o33b4u0QG5 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 11, 2021

Benn, 25, is undefeated at 20 wins, and will look to get an even bigger step up in competition next.

As for the 37-year-old former junior welterweight champion in Algieri, he now drops his overall record to 25-4. His other three losses were to boxing stars Errol Spence Jr, Manny Pacquiao, and Amir Khan.