YIKES! Gambler loses $318,000 betting on Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

The co-main event for UFC 269 saw one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history when Julianna Pena dethroned longtime bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke. Going into the fight, Nunes was a massive betting favorite, per usual, with Pena being a sizable underdog.

Earlier in the night, DraftKings Tweeted out that one gambler was risking $318,000 on Nunes, for a possible total payout of $349,800. If you do the math, that means whoever bet on Amanda did so at a moneyline of -1000. A couple of hours later, Pena hit a rear-naked choke to become the new champ, Nunes was one belt lighter, and DraftKings bagged 318-stacks off of one unfortunate gambler. The National Council on Problem Gambling can be reached at 1-800-522-4700.

Here’s DraftKing’s UFC 269 Tweet that was sent out disclosing a major wager that didn’t pan out:

BIG ASS BET one bettor is backing Amanda Nunes moneyline with $318K.



Potential Payout? $349,800 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 12, 2021

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!