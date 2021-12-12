 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pros and Cons from UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

This is UFC 269 in a few short tweets!

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
UFC 269 immediate analysis. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 269 was another fantastic event, and a perfect final PPV for 2021. The back-and-forth main event was intense and entertaining, and the co-main event brought one of the biggest upset in UFC history.

Charles Oliveira left no doubt on the legitimacy of his title and stamped his claim as the best lightweight in the world right now with an impressive win over Dustin Poirier. He survived two early knockdowns but just kept attacking and pouring it on with volume. His grappling ability was also the difference maker in the end, beautifully taking the back and finishing with a standing rear naked choke.

Amanda Nunes’ dominant reign as bantamweight champ also came to an end at UFC 269, with Julianna Pena shocking the world as she stood toe-to-toe with the bigger and stronger opponent. Like Oliveira, Pena survived a first round knockdown but recovered well. She kept landing over and over, before eventually getting a takedown and quickly submitting Nunes who didn’t offer much resistance once it hit the mat.

Here we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.

In This Stream

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 28 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...