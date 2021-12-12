UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here, recording for you late Saturday, December 11th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC 269: ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ PPV event, which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased Brazilian submission artist, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira, making his first defense of the UFC Lightweight title against the ever-dangerous former Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier. Oliveira, the #8 ranked LW in the division, walked into the octagon with a 31-8 record, holding multiple UFC records, most notably the most submission wins at 14, and most finishes at 17, as well as second-most performance bonuses in UFC history as well. Meanwhile, his worthy adversary, Poirier, came at this bout as the #1 ranked fighter in the division, with a 28-6 record, ready to swipe the belt from ‘Do Bronx’ by any means necessary.

"I'm world champion. I'm the man. They talk, I do it." - Charles Oliveira #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

"I brawled again when I wasn't supposed to." - Dustin Poirier #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured our second title fight battle tonight, as UFC Lightweight and Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes put her Bantamweight crown on the line against top challenger Julianna Peña. Nunes was the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion, as well as the third fighter to hold UFC titles in two weight classes simultaneously, after Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier. She’s also the first and only fighter to defend two UFC titles while holding both. She is widely regarded as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. Since June 2, 2020, she has been ranked #1 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Despite all of her opponent’s accolades, Peña was a challenger who had no intention of leaving without that Bantamweight crown. Julianna, was the first women’s TUF winner, recently ranked at #11 in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, and was a heavy “no chance” underdog coming into this battle, with a mere 10-4 record under her belt, but she had sky high aspirations for bigger things for herself in the UFC. She walked away with the fourth biggest upset in UFC history, stunning almost everyone watching tonight with her unexpected victory.

"I told you! Don't ever doubt me again. Willpower, strength, and determination, it will take you places." - Julianna Pena #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

"Congratulations to Julianna, she's a warrior." - Amanda Nunes says she'll go back to the gym and come back stronger. #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

The Rest of the Card:

Also on the card, we had a highly-anticipated Flyweight match between Kai ‘Don’t Blink’ Kara-France and Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt. As well as an exciting matchup between Bantamweights, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva in our main card opener.

"I'm just happy to get my ranked win. And whatever comes after that, I'm for it." - Geoff Neal #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

"I know I'm the best in the world. And taking on a former champ just puts me right on line, next for a title shot." - Kara France asks for the winner of Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

O'Malley saying he almost pulled out of the fight, but showed up for the fans. #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

Plus, a promising showdown in our featured prelim between Featherweights Josh Emmett and Dan ‘50K’ Ige... which, as expected, did not disappoint; as part of our extensive nine-bout undercard.

"Thank you for the ref, Marc Goddard, for giving me a chance to recover. That's good reffing." - Dominick Cruz #UFC269 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 12, 2021

For much more detail on the main card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show above, or below, and hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night.

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw five exhilarating first round finishes, five KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, a generous abundance of bonuses were handed out for putting forth POTN efforts. They went to: Bruno Silva, Tai Tuivasa, Sean O’Malley, Kai Kara-France, Julianna Peña, & Charles Oliveira; FOTN honors went to Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

Here’s a look at the UFC 269: ‘Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier’ fight card with full results & new fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 11

14. UFC LW Championship: Charles Oliveira, POTN (32-8) DEF. Dustin Poirier (28-7) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 1:02 of Rd 3/5, Total 11:02

13. UFC BW Championship: Julianna Peña, POTN (10-4) DEF. Amanda Nunes (21-5) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:26 of Rd 2/5, Total 8:26

12. 170lbs: Geoff Neal (14-4) DEF. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) – DEC, Split (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

11. 125lbs: Kai Kara-France, POTN (23-9) DEF. Cody Garbrandt (12-5) – KO/TKO, Punches at 3:21 of Rd 1

10. 135lbs: Sean O’Malley, POTN (15-1) DEF. Raulian Paiva (21-4) – KO/TKO, Punches at 4:42 of Rd 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

9. 145lbs: Josh Emmett (17-2) DEF. Dan Ige (15-5) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28x2)

8. FOTN — 135lbs: Dominick Cruz (24-3) DEF. Pedro Munhoz (19-7) – DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

7. 265lbs: Tai Tuivasa, POTN (14-3) DEF. Augusto Sakai (15-4) – KO/TKO, Punches at 0:26 of Rd 2, 5:26 Total

6. 185lbs: Bruno Silva, POTN (22-6) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-2) – KO/TKO, Punches at 1:28 of Rd 1

ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass EARLY PRELIMS

5. 185lbs: André Muniz (22-4) DEF. Eryk Anders (14-6) – SUB, Armbar at 3:13 of Rd 1

4. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (8-1) DEF. Miranda Maverick (9-4) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

3. 145lbs: Ryan Hall (9-2) DEF. Darrick Minner (26-13) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-27)

2. 135lbs: Tony Kelley (8-2) DEF. Randy Costa (6-3) – KO/TKO, G&P at 4:15 of Rd 2, Total 9:15

125lbs: Gillian Robertson (10-6) DEF. Priscilla Cachoeira (10-4) – SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:59 of Rd 1

